Algert Global LLC Invests $225,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Premier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 226,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,312 shares of company stock worth $3,779,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.41. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

