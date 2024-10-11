Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,581 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.91 million, a P/E ratio of -92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.06. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

