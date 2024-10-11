Algert Global LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mirion Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.