Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE AKR opened at $23.32 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 291.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

