Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 2,080 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Materion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Materion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.