Algert Global LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANC. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 156,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,977 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 528,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 376,625 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $6,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.00 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

