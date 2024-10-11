Algert Global LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,447.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

