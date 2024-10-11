Algert Global LLC Takes $212,000 Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

National Presto Industries stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $496.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

