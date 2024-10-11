Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

VRNT opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

