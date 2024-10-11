Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $124.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $109.57 and last traded at $108.36. 7,756,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 17,801,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.89.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,627,000 after purchasing an additional 529,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

