Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 6,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
Alkaline Water Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.28.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.
Featured Stories
