Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $167.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

