Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.