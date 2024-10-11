Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

