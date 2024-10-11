Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,520,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,345,000 after acquiring an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

