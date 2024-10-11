ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $28.35. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 2,096 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
