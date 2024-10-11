Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of APELY opened at $20.75 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

