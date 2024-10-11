Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of APELY opened at $20.75 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
