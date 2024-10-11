Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 1,426,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
Alsea Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alsea
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.