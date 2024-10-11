Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 1,426,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Alsea has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

