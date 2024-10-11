AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.46 and traded as high as C$34.36. AltaGas shares last traded at C$33.89, with a volume of 926,325 shares trading hands.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.46. The stock has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total transaction of C$665,555.60. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 19,820 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.58, for a total value of C$665,555.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.