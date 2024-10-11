Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in September

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMADY opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $75.12.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

