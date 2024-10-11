Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131,215 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

