Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

