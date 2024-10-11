Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AS. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AS opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.