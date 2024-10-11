American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.