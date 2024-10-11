Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

