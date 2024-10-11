Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 305.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 913,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,020,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 767,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

