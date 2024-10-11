AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $168.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

