Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.