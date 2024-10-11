Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. Amundi has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

About Amundi

Featured Stories

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

