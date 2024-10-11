Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.
Amundi Stock Performance
Shares of Amundi stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. Amundi has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $78.25.
About Amundi
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amundi
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.