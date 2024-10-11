Analysts Set Expectations for Light & Wonder, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNW)

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Light & Wonder in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

