Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 739,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,840,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

