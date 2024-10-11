Andreas Tautscher Purchases 7,500 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Tautscher bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($12,661.96).

Shares of RECI opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.91. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.73). The firm has a market cap of £282.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

