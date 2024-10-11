ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 224.3% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,700 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the September 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,093.5 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $13.83 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.
About ANTA Sports Products
