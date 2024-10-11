ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 224.3% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,700 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the September 15th total of 930,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,093.5 days.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $13.83 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.