ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $203.20 and a one year high of $349.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.03.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $3.7122 per share. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

