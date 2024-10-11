Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 18,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 147,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,342,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $282,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

