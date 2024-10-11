Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,229,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 6,563,512 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $7.40.

APLD has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Digital by 66.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 308,223 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $945.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

