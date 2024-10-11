AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,528 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 7,568.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $73,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.45 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

