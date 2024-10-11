AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DENN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 143.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

