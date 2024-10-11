AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,761 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,324.2% during the second quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

