AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 268,085 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 2,356.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,085 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Annexon by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at $3,134,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,388 shares of company stock valued at $107,072 in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Annexon Trading Up 1.0 %

Annexon stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

