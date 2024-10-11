AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 34,108 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 30.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE:G opened at $38.38 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

