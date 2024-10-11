AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 271.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

