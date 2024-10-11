AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 145.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.72. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $708.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

About Cooper-Standard



Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

