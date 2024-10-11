AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,753 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 492,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EQT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

