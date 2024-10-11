AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.5 %

UCTT stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UCTT

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.