AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 118,242 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $13,238,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $9,280,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $12,301,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

