AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Angi worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Angi alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.95. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Activity at Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,607.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.