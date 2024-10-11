AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $17,016,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,320,000 after buying an additional 138,194 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 63,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.