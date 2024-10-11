AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

