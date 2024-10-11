AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,262 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.